McLouth Happenings: Enrollment this week; Summer Nationals at Threshing Bee Grounds

By Beverly Muzzy

August 2, 2018

McLouth enrollment is Thursday, Friday

McLouth USD 342 enrollment for the 2018-19 school year will be later this week.

Enrollment is 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-noon Friday at the McLouth School District Cafeteria.

Summer Nationals Saturday

Enjoy the Summer Nationals Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday on the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds.

— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.

