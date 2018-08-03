Archive for Friday, August 3, 2018
Leadership Southern Leavenworth County seeking applications for 2018-19
August 3, 2018
Our communities need leaders — people who care about the places and the people where they live and work, people who have something to offer and a desire to make a difference, people who are willing to take risks.
Since 1990, Leadership Southern Leavenworth County (formerly known as Southern Leavenworth County Leadership Development) has assembled people of various ages, experiences and backgrounds to learn from each other and develop leadership competencies for business, government and community service.
You can join this elite group by participating in our 2018-19 “class,” which has monthly sessions September through May program.
Some sessions take place at the Basehor Library, others in Leavenworth, Fort Leavenworth, Lawrence and Topeka.
For more about the program, visit the LSLC Facebook page. The class usually has two seniors each from Basehor-Linwood, Lansing and Tonganoxie high schools, along with business professionals and retired residents.
Applications are being accepted until Aug. 21. Emal SLCLDSec@gmail.com for an application.
