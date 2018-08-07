Here is a look at unofficial election totals as they come in, first the county numbers and then statewide:

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY TOTALS

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

• U.S. Representative, 2nd District

(43 of 43 precincts reporting)

Steve Fitzgerald, 2,796

Steve Watkins, 1,489

Caryn Tyson, 861

Kevin Jones, 559

Vernon J. Fields, 617

Dennis Pyle, 338

Doug Mays, 164

• Governor

(43 of 43 precincts reporting)

Kris Kobach, 3,529

Jeff Colyer, 2,391

Ken Selzer, 355

Jim Barnett, 436

Patrick Kucera, 148

Tyler Ruzich, 54

Joseph Tutera Jr., 27

• Secretary of State

(43 of 43 precincts reporting)

Scott Schwab, 2,460

Craig McCullah, 1,124

Randy Duncan, 1,013

Dennis Taylor, 971

Keith Esau, 660

• Insurance commissioner

(43 of 43 precincts reporting)

Vicki Schmidt, 3,716

Clark Shultz, 2,754

• State Representative, 38th District

(9 of 9 reporting)

Willie Dove, 166

Noel Hull, 133

• State Representative, 42nd District

(9 of 9 reporting)

Lance Neelly, 672

Jim Karleskint, 770

• County Commissioner, 1st District

(19 of 19 reporting)

Jeff Culbertson, 1,010

Mike Carney, 480

Charles Raney, 400

Dave Spangler, 228

• County Commissioner, 2nd District

(13 of 13 reporting)

Vicky A. Kaaz, 794

Chad R. Schimke, 689

Michael Spickelmier, 587

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

• Governor

(43 of 43 precincts reporting)

Laura Kelly, 2,124

Carl Brewer, 522

Joshua Svaty, 470

Arden Andersen, 356

Jack Bergeson, 68

• State Representative, 40th District

(11 of 11 precincts reporting)

Debbie Deere, 1,020

Donald G. Terrien, 118

• County Commissioner, First District

Nancy Bauder, 887

J. Glen Berry, 330

STATE TOTALS

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

• U.S. Representative

(705 of 917 precincts reporting)

Steve Fitzgerald, 9,098 (12 percent)

Steve Watkins, 19,753 (26 percent)

Caryn Tyson, 17,499 (23 percent)

Kevin Jones, 12,033 (16 percent)

Vernon J. Fields, 1,950 (3 percent)

Dennis Pyle, 8,997 (11 percent)

Doug Mays, 6,153 (8 percent)

• Governor (2,315 of 3,539 precincts reporting)

Kris Kobach, 121,203 (41 percent)

Jeff Colyer, 120,662 (41 percent)

Ken Selzer, 23,678 (8 percent)

Jim Barnett, 26,072 (9 percent)

Patrick Kucera, 2,846 (1 percent)

Tyler Ruzich, 1,985 (1 percent)

Joseph Tutera Jr., 1,381 (1 percent)

• Secretary of State

(3,354 of 3,539 precincts reporting)

Scott Schwab, 99,854 (38 percent)

Craig McCullah, 30,933 (12 percent)

Randy Duncan, 55,257 (21 percent)

Dennis Taylor, 54,175 (20 percent)

Keith Esau, 26,009 (9 percent)

• Insurance commissioner

(3,354 of 3,539 precincts reporting)

Vicki Schmidt, 141,936 (52 percent)

Clark Shultz, 132,600 (48 percent)

• State Representative, 38th District

(10 of 27 precincts reporting)

Willie Dove, 2,018 (64 percent)

Noel Hull, 1,140 (36 percent)

• State Representative, 42nd District

(10 of 17 reporting)

Lance Neelly, 1,167 (47 percent)

Jim Karleskint, 1,330 (53 percent)

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

• Governor (2,235 of 3,539 precincts reporting)

Laura Kelly, 52,670 (52 percent)

Carl Brewer, 22,510 (22 percent)

Joshua Svaty, 17,829 (18 percent)

Arden Andersen, 6,205 (6 percent

Jack Bergeson, 2,715 (3 percent)