Archive for Tuesday, August 7, 2018
ELECTION CENTRAL: Kobach leads Colyer by 191 votes with all state precincts reporting; Karleskint, Dove advance
Here is a look at unofficial election totals as they come in, first the county numbers and then statewide:
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY TOTALS
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
• U.S. Representative, 2nd District
(43 of 43 precincts reporting)
Steve Fitzgerald, 2,796
Steve Watkins, 1,489
Caryn Tyson, 861
Kevin Jones, 559
Vernon J. Fields, 617
Dennis Pyle, 338
Doug Mays, 164
• Governor
(43 of 43 precincts reporting)
Kris Kobach, 3,529
Jeff Colyer, 2,391
Ken Selzer, 355
Jim Barnett, 436
Patrick Kucera, 148
Tyler Ruzich, 54
Joseph Tutera Jr., 27
• Secretary of State
(43 of 43 precincts reporting)
Scott Schwab, 2,460
Craig McCullah, 1,124
Randy Duncan, 1,013
Dennis Taylor, 971
Keith Esau, 660
• Insurance commissioner
(43 of 43 precincts reporting)
Vicki Schmidt, 3,716
Clark Shultz, 2,754
• State Representative, 38th District
(9 of 9 reporting)
Willie Dove, 166
Noel Hull, 133
• State Representative, 42nd District
(9 of 9 reporting)
Lance Neelly, 672
Jim Karleskint, 770
• County Commissioner, 1st District
(19 of 19 reporting)
Jeff Culbertson, 1,010
Mike Carney, 480
Charles Raney, 400
Dave Spangler, 228
• County Commissioner, 2nd District
(13 of 13 reporting)
Vicky A. Kaaz, 794
Chad R. Schimke, 689
Michael Spickelmier, 587
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
• Governor
(43 of 43 precincts reporting)
Laura Kelly, 2,124
Carl Brewer, 522
Joshua Svaty, 470
Arden Andersen, 356
Jack Bergeson, 68
• State Representative, 40th District
(11 of 11 precincts reporting)
Debbie Deere, 1,020
Donald G. Terrien, 118
• County Commissioner, First District
Nancy Bauder, 887
J. Glen Berry, 330
STATE TOTALS
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
• U.S. Representative
(705 of 917 precincts reporting)
Steve Fitzgerald, 9,098 (12 percent)
Steve Watkins, 19,753 (26 percent)
Caryn Tyson, 17,499 (23 percent)
Kevin Jones, 12,033 (16 percent)
Vernon J. Fields, 1,950 (3 percent)
Dennis Pyle, 8,997 (11 percent)
Doug Mays, 6,153 (8 percent)
• Governor (2,315 of 3,539 precincts reporting)
Kris Kobach, 121,203 (41 percent)
Jeff Colyer, 120,662 (41 percent)
Ken Selzer, 23,678 (8 percent)
Jim Barnett, 26,072 (9 percent)
Patrick Kucera, 2,846 (1 percent)
Tyler Ruzich, 1,985 (1 percent)
Joseph Tutera Jr., 1,381 (1 percent)
• Secretary of State
(3,354 of 3,539 precincts reporting)
Scott Schwab, 99,854 (38 percent)
Craig McCullah, 30,933 (12 percent)
Randy Duncan, 55,257 (21 percent)
Dennis Taylor, 54,175 (20 percent)
Keith Esau, 26,009 (9 percent)
• Insurance commissioner
(3,354 of 3,539 precincts reporting)
Vicki Schmidt, 141,936 (52 percent)
Clark Shultz, 132,600 (48 percent)
• State Representative, 38th District
(10 of 27 precincts reporting)
Willie Dove, 2,018 (64 percent)
Noel Hull, 1,140 (36 percent)
• State Representative, 42nd District
(10 of 17 reporting)
Lance Neelly, 1,167 (47 percent)
Jim Karleskint, 1,330 (53 percent)
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
• Governor (2,235 of 3,539 precincts reporting)
Laura Kelly, 52,670 (52 percent)
Carl Brewer, 22,510 (22 percent)
Joshua Svaty, 17,829 (18 percent)
Arden Andersen, 6,205 (6 percent
Jack Bergeson, 2,715 (3 percent)
