City officials are holding the line for the 2019 budget.

The Tonganoxie City Council voted to approve the budget, which carries an estimated mill levy rate of 45.295.

That is down slightly from 2017, when the city an actual tax rate of 45.326 mills. The 2017 rate was 44.84.

The approval came after a 90-minute budget work session before the regular meeting Monday night in council chambers.

No residents voiced opinion during the budget hearing, which is required for Kansas municipalities to do before giving final approval to a budget.