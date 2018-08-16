Greg Lawson is the next Tonganoxie police chief.

City officials announced his hire last week.

According to a pres release Lawson’s hire came after an extensive and competitive search that attracted 33 applicants.

Lawson was the top choice of two finalists after a tiered interview process that included final interviews conducted by two Blue Ribbon Committees, one comprised of public safety personnel and the other of community representatives.

Lawson’s commitment to public safety and the citizens of the community he serves made him a strong candidate for this position, the release said.

After earning his Associate’s degree in liberal arts from Kansas City Kansas Community College, Lawson went to work for the Kansas City Kansas Police Department.

To advance his career, he attended Mid America Nazarene University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in management and public relations, a master’s in public administration from the University of Kansas and a Master’s Certificate from the FBI National Academy at the University of Virginia. He served the KCK Police Department in many capacities, advancing from patrolman to detective to captain. He retired at the rank of major. During the application process, Lawson stated “I would lead and motivate our officers to share in the common vision of a progressive and safe community, while continuing to bring the department closer to our citizens.”

Lawson grew up in Tonganoxie and is excited for the opportunity to use his 28 years of experience with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department here.

“I’m really anxious to serve a community made up of such great people, and to work at another incredible police agency,” he said. “The folks here have always made it feel like home”.

Lawson started Monday. He replaced Jeff Brandau, who retired earlier this year from the department.