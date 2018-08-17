A 20-year-old Basehor man was arrested on charges of second-degree murder for allegedly killing his father.

Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 22000 block of 155th Street in rural Basehor.

The 20-year-old told dispatch he had a domestic dispute with his father, 47, who is a resident of the home.

Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, Basehor Police Department officers and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper responded to the scene, according to sheriff's office reports.

The 20-year-old was contacted outside the residence and was detained without incident.

The residence was searched and victim was found to be deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. No other people were at the residence at the time of the incident. He was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail and booked on second-degree murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.