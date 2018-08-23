Archive for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Meet-and-greet for new Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent, administrative team, is Friday at football scirimmage tailgate
August 23, 2018
A meet-and-greet with new Tonganoxie USD 464 Superintendent Loren Feldkamp and other members of the district’s administrative team will take place Friday as a part of a tailgate celebration before the Tonganoxie High football Red-White Scrimmage.
The event, which will feature door prizes and free food for the first 300 guests, will be 6-7 p.m. Friday near Beatty Field. Tonganoxie City firefighters will be serving the meal. Guests must be present to win the prizes.
Members of the Tonganoxie High School Marching Band and the band’s drumline also are scheduled to perform.
