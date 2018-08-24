Archive for Friday, August 24, 2018
Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash with Tonganoxie Police vehicle
A motorcyclist died Friday night following an accident involving a Tonganoxie Police officer.
The accident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 24-40 and Village Street in Tonganoxie.
Tonganoxie police officer Nicholas Ontiveros, 33, Lansing, was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer west on U.S. 24-40 when he activated his emergency lights and made a U-turn in attempt to stop a vehicle traveling east on the highway, according to Kansas Highway Patrol reports.
Tommy Roe, 62, Anchorage, Alaska, also was traveling west when his 2018 Harley Davidson collided with the police sport-utility vehicle. Roe was ejected from the bike and taken to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan., where he died later Friday of injuries sustained in the accident.
Roe was not wearing a helmet, KHP reports said.
Ontiveras was not injured and was wearing a safety restraint, according to KHP reports.
