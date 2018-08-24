Archive for Friday, August 24, 2018
Tonganoxie soccer opens season with 2-2 draw against Kansas City Christian
August 24, 2018
Tonganoxie High used two second-half goals from Desi Wagner to erase a 2-0 deficit before eventually settling for a tie Friday against Kanssa City Christian in Olathe.
THS (0-0-1) started its season with a draw at Olathe District Athletic Complex.
Saves from goalie Wyatt Martin helped keep the Panthers from getting the victory.
Tonganoxie won't be back in action until Sept. 4 when THS has its home opener against Atchison.
