Chrissie Jeannin will start her second season as coach of the Tonganoxie High volleyball team with a home match Thursday against Spring Hill and Sumner Academy.

THS will look to improve on last years’ 14-19 record.

Gone from last year’s squad are outside hitter Lauren Willson, who now is playing volleyball at Hutchinson Community College, outside hitter Cami Timm, who now is on the track team at Neosho County Community College and libero Makenzie Sample, who is playing softball at Fort Scott Community College.

Seniors this year are middle hitter Corinn Searcy, setter Grace Wogomon and middle hitter Tahylor Knipp.

Returning for their junior year are Erin Gallagher, Lauren Grayand Abby Marcouillier.

Tonganoxie’s first road test will be Tuesday at Paola before returning home Sept. 11 to face Piper.

The squad then heads to the northern part of the county for a match Sept. 13 with Pleasant Ridge before competing in the first tournament of the season Sept. 15 in Rossville.

This year’s Tonganoxie Invitational will be Sept. 22 with Ottawa, Eudora, Piper, Junction City, Gardner-Edgerton, Great Bend, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Schlagle and Topeka High.