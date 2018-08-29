Archive for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Tonganoxie Business Association meetings Fridays at Brothers Market
August 29, 2018
The next Tonganoxie Business Association meeting will be 8 a.m. Friday at Brothers Market in its dining area.
Meetings are 8 a.m. Fridays and are open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to attend.
