Tonganoxie Business Association meetings Fridays at Brothers Market

By Shawn Linenberger

August 29, 2018

The next Tonganoxie Business Association meeting will be 8 a.m. Friday at Brothers Market in its dining area.

Meetings are 8 a.m. Fridays and are open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to attend.

