Archive for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Tonganoxie City Council meeting moved to Tuesday
August 29, 2018
The Tonganoxie City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for its first meeting of the month.
The governing body normally meets the first and third Monday of each month, but Monday’s meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.
