Tonganoxie City Council meeting moved to Tuesday

Tonganoxie City Council at a regular meeting in 2018.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 29, 2018

The Tonganoxie City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday for its first meeting of the month.

The governing body normally meets the first and third Monday of each month, but Monday’s meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the Labor Day holiday.

