Tonganoxie High School car show coming in late September

By Shawn Linenberger

August 29, 2018

The second annual Tonganoxie Car Show will be Sept. 29 at Tonganoxie High School, 300 U.S. Highway 24-40 in Tonganoxie.

Registration will start at 8 a.m. for this year’s show and run until 10:30 a.m.

Entry price is $15 the day of the event. Cost of registration for students is $10 and cost for adult participants who pre-register is $12.

For more information about the event, contact Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org or 913-416-1400, ext. 2051.

Readers also can like the Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show page on Facebook.

