Archive for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Tonganoxie Water Park season finishing up Monday
August 29, 2018
Swim enthusiasts will get their last chances to visit Tonganoxie Water Park for the season.
Tonganoxie Water Park is open Labor Day Weekend, but its final day of the season is Monday. The water park again will open up in May 2019.
