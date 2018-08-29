Archive for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Tonganoxie Water Park season finishing up Monday

Beau Waters jumps off of a diving board and flips into the pool at the new Tonganoxie Water Park. The park officially opened up to swimmers at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The water park cost the city nearly $3 million dollars and it took construction crews about 10 months to complete. The July 1 opening was picked after the pools opening was delayed twice before because weather had slowed down construction.

Photo by Estuardo Garcia. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 29, 2018

Swim enthusiasts will get their last chances to visit Tonganoxie Water Park for the season.

Tonganoxie Water Park is open Labor Day Weekend, but its final day of the season is Monday. The water park again will open up in May 2019.

