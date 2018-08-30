Archive for Thursday, August 30, 2018
Chieftain Stars dance members announced for 2018-19 at Tonganoxie High
August 30, 2018
The Chieftain Stars dance team will be performing with 13 members for the 2018-19 school year.
Captains are Reagan Arthaud, Bailey Bradley and Avery Moritz.
Joining the captains this year are Anna Soetaert, Corinn Search, Aspen Moritz, Jillian Asmus, Merkaia Khanthaboury, Sadie Atchison, Harlei Hendrix, Alexis Kelly, Allyson Albert and Kobi Bearden.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment