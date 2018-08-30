The Chieftain Stars dance team will be performing with 13 members for the 2018-19 school year.

Captains are Reagan Arthaud, Bailey Bradley and Avery Moritz.

Joining the captains this year are Anna Soetaert, Corinn Search, Aspen Moritz, Jillian Asmus, Merkaia Khanthaboury, Sadie Atchison, Harlei Hendrix, Alexis Kelly, Allyson Albert and Kobi Bearden.