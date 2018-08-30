The 2018-19 Tonganoxie High cheer squad has 14 members.

Squad captains this year are Yareli Gardea and Trinity Touchton.

Their fellow cheer members are Anja Bartels, Maddie Bell, Cadence Cole, Matt Burke, Kristi Chambers, Meghan Heskett, Emma Morgan, Ava Barbells, Macy Geiger, Stasi Johnson, Mikayla Rhoads and Jordon VanAnne.