Tonganoxie and Louisburg played a tightly contested season opener for both teams Friday in Louisburg, but the Wildcats eventually would pull away for a 60-50 victory in what was the inaugural Frontier League game for THS and coach Phil Jones' first as head coach of the program.

Louisburg got built a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, but THS would chip away in the second quarter, outscoring LHS, 12-8, in that period and making it a 24-22 game at halftime.

The Wildcats, though were able to outscore the Chieftains, 18-14, in both the third and fourth quarters on the way to a 10-point victory.

Elijah Tyner led THS in scoring with 18, while Rylee Beach pitched in 14 off the bench.

Tonganoxie continues the season Tuesday at Perry -Lecompton.