Louisburg boys basketball gets past Tonganoxie in season opener

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 1, 2018

Tonganoxie and Louisburg played a tightly contested season opener for both teams Friday in Louisburg, but the Wildcats eventually would pull away for a 60-50 victory in what was the inaugural Frontier League game for THS and coach Phil Jones' first as head coach of the program.

Louisburg got built a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, but THS would chip away in the second quarter, outscoring LHS, 12-8, in that period and making it a 24-22 game at halftime.

The Wildcats, though were able to outscore the Chieftains, 18-14, in both the third and fourth quarters on the way to a 10-point victory.

Elijah Tyner led THS in scoring with 18, while Rylee Beach pitched in 14 off the bench.

Tonganoxie continues the season Tuesday at Perry -Lecompton.

