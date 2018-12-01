Louisburg outscored Tonganoxie in every quarter on the way to a 58-26 victory Friday night in the season opener for both girls basketball teams.

Louisburg led, 14-9, after the first quarter, and then held a 30-19 lead at halftime. A big third quarter in which the Wildcats outscored the Chieftains 20-6 put the game out of reach.

THS is back in action with a non-conference game Tuesday on the road at Perry-Lecompton.

Friday's game against Louisburg marked the first Frontier League game for THS after the move from the Kaw Valley League.