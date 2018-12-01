Archive for Saturday, December 1, 2018

Tonganoxie High girls have rough outing in season opener against Louisburg

By Shawn Linenberger

December 1, 2018

Louisburg outscored Tonganoxie in every quarter on the way to a 58-26 victory Friday night in the season opener for both girls basketball teams.

Louisburg led, 14-9, after the first quarter, and then held a 30-19 lead at halftime. A big third quarter in which the Wildcats outscored the Chieftains 20-6 put the game out of reach.

THS is back in action with a non-conference game Tuesday on the road at Perry-Lecompton.

Friday's game against Louisburg marked the first Frontier League game for THS after the move from the Kaw Valley League.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment