The Tonganoxie High wrestling team opens the season today with two varsity meets.

THS have split squads at Leavenworth and Wamego invitationals.











Here are the lineups for the two meets:

Leavenworth

Weight Name

106 Sonntag

113 Robinson

120 Open

126 Sparks

132 Stephens

138 Stephens

145 Riedel

152 Open

160 Bennett

170 Collier

182 Open

195 Bennett

220 Caray

285 Open

Wamego

Weight Name

106 Vita

113 Open

120 Harris

126 Kelly

132 Open

138 Open

145 Open

152 Shendryk

160 Hernandez

170 Open

182 McCrary

195 Bruch

220 Miller, Conway

285 Harris