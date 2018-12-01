Archive for Saturday, December 1, 2018
Tonganoxie High wrestlers at two meets for season-opening weekend
December 1, 2018
The Tonganoxie High wrestling team opens the season today with two varsity meets.
THS have split squads at Leavenworth and Wamego invitationals.
Here are the lineups for the two meets:
Leavenworth
Weight Name
106 Sonntag
113 Robinson
120 Open
126 Sparks
132 Stephens
138 Stephens
145 Riedel
152 Open
160 Bennett
170 Collier
182 Open
195 Bennett
220 Caray
285 Open
Wamego
Weight Name
106 Vita
113 Open
120 Harris
126 Kelly
132 Open
138 Open
145 Open
152 Shendryk
160 Hernandez
170 Open
182 McCrary
195 Bruch
220 Miller, Conway
285 Harris
