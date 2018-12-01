Archive for Saturday, December 1, 2018

Tonganoxie school board approves personnel

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

By Shawn Linenberger

December 1, 2018

The Tonganoxie USD 464 School Board approved personnel recommendations at its Nov. 13 meeting.

Work agreements were approved for Deboarh Vinzant, student nutrition employee at the Tonganoxie High School west campus; Deborah Schmalz, custodial employee at THS west campus; and Lesley Harden, custodial employee at Tonganoxie Middle School.

Resignations were accepted for Skye Schmidt, special education paraprofessional at TMS; Tamela Wagner, special education para professional at THS; and Tracy Harrison, student nutrition at TES.

