A big fourth quarter pushed the Tonganoxie High boys basketball team to its first victory of the season Tuesday.

THS trailed Perry-Lecompton, 34-30, entering the fourth quarter, but an 18-5 fourth quarter helped Tonganoxie to a 48-39 road victory at Perry.

The Chieftains got off to a good start, as THS built an 11-6 lead in the first quarter. Momentum swung toward the Kaws in the second quarter. PLHS outscored Tonganoxie, 14-4, and took a 20-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.

An even third quarter (THS, 15-14) meant Tonganoxie still needed a little rally in the fourth. The Chieftains accomplished that and more.

Tonganoxie improved to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play with the victory. It also marked the first victory of Phil Jones’ time as THS boys basketball head coach.

Tonganoxie now has a week off before heading next Tuesday to Kansas City, Kan., to take on former Kaw Valley League foe Turner.

The home opener is Dec. 13 against Eudora.