Lori Patterson officially joined the Tonganoxie City Council on Monday.

She also might have a future government official in the family.

Tonganoxie Assistant City Manager Dan Porter swore Patterson in at the beginning of Monday’s regular council meeting.

Walking up with Patterson for the swearing-in was Milena Patterson, Lori’s great-niece who is 3. Milena mimicked her aunt, holding up her right hand during the swearing in and then later entertaining herself by jumping up and down.

The council appointed Patterson at its last meeting to fill the unexpired term of Kara Reed, who has moved outside of city limits.

The council also appointed fellow Council Member Rocky Himpel to be its next president pro tem, a role Reed had on the governing body.

The council voted, 5-0, with Ward voting in the special scenario and Himpel abstaining.

Ward said that Himpel had done well on an interim basis when Ward has been absent for a few recent meetings and Reed no longer on the council.

Ward also he said he anticipated Himpel would be overseeing some more meetings in the coming year because of some potential work conflicts for Ward.

Himpel previously served as mayor of Oskaloosa.

Council considering UTV ordinance

Council members directed city staff to work on a potential ordinance to allow UTVs in city limits.

The vehicles currently are prohibited on city streets unless they are being used on a work site or the city approves them under special circumstances.

Special-use permit scenario approved

The council approved issuing special-use permits on a case-by-case basis for day care in areas zoned for light industrial.

The issue has been somewhat contentious the last two meetings, but the council eventually approved the measure instead of accepting the planning commission’s recommendation to allow day cares in such districts.

The measure passed, 4-1, with Loralee Stevens casting the lone dissenting vote.