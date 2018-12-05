The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team lost a close one Tuesday in Perry.

THS looked to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Louisburg, but fell just short.

Perry-Lecompton prevailed, 43-39, dropping THS to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play.

The Chieftains will try to regroup this week as they prepare for their next game this coming Tuesday against Turner in Kansas City, Kan.