Archive for Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Tonganoxie drops close game to Perry-Lecompton girls basketball
December 5, 2018
The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team lost a close one Tuesday in Perry.
THS looked to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Louisburg, but fell just short.
Perry-Lecompton prevailed, 43-39, dropping THS to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play.
The Chieftains will try to regroup this week as they prepare for their next game this coming Tuesday against Turner in Kansas City, Kan.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment