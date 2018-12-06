Phi Kappa Phi recently initiated two Leavenworth County students into its honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic principles.

Kara Fort of Leavenworth was initiated at the University of Kansas and Jaime Weible of Basehor was initiated at Washburn University.

The residents are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.