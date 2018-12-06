Tonganoxie sent wrestlers to two varsity meets Saturday and held their own at both.

THS placed ninth out of 12 teams at the 30th annual Leavenworth Challenger Tournament in Leavenworth.

Liberty (Mo.) won the meet with 322 points, while Lawrence Free State placed fourth )139.50 and Lansing fifth (139).

Korbin Riedel won the 152-pound division with an 11-0 major decision against Lansing senior Malachi Tinnel, 11-0. Riedel is now 5-0 on the season.

Another notable finish at Leavenworth was freshman Grayson Sonntag taking fourth at 106.

At the Raider Classic in Wamego, Tonganoxie placed sixth out of 15 teams with 109 points.

Salina Central won the meet with 331 points.

Sophomore Hunter Harris placed fourth at 120, while senior Colton McCrary finished sixth at 182.

Freshman Conor Bruch took fourth at 195 and Jacob Miller second at 220. Miller, a senior, lost to Ottawa’s Antonio Espinosa by fall 31 seconds into the match. He is 4-1 on the season.

And at 285, junior William Harris also finished the day 4-1 after falling in the first period to Abilene junior Adam Henely.

Tonganoxie’s next varsity tournament is way out west with a weekend visit to Colby.

The two-day tournament gets started Friday at Colby. The Tonganoxie High junior varsity team, meanwhile, will be competing at Mill Valley on Saturday.

The Chieftain varsity team has a double dual Dec. 13 at Ottawa and then will be home Dec. 15 for the Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational at the THS gymnasium.