Youths will get a chance to have breakfast with Santa this weekend at Tonganoxie Middle School.

The event will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the TMS commons area.

Cost is $5 per person for both adults and children. The fee covers a pancake and sausage breakfast, photo with Santa Claus, craft tables for the children and a silent auction. Tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Tonganoxie High School After Prom.

Santa letters being accepted at post office

Parents (and youths) can start dropping off letters to Santa at the front desk of the Tonganoxie Post Office, 1610 E. Woodfield Drive.

The letters must be turned in by Friday to receive a response from Santa Claus. Be sure to include a return address with the letters. In addition, some of the letters may be shared with The Mirror newspaper and published in an upcoming edition or at tonganoxiemirror.com. The Tonganoxie Recreation Commission and Tonganoxie Public Library co-sponsor the Santa letters.

Library Christmas silent auction open until Saturday

Tonganoxie Friends of the Library is having its annual Christmas Silent Auction.

The event, which runs through Saturday, will take place at the library. Bidders can drop by the library or download the Bid Beacon app to bid on their items.

Use the auction code Q2CMPQ to get started.

Proceeds will benefit the library.

Wreaths Across America

Individuals and organizations can visit Leavenworth National Cemetery on Saturday to help place wreaths on the graves of soldiers.

People can also help take down the wreaths. That usually takes place the third Saturday in January.

More about the organization and the event can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

‘Elf’ to be shown Tuesday at TPL community room

Tonganoxie Public Library will be showing a holiday classic later this month.

Patrons can gather for a showing of “Elf” from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 18 at the library’s community room.

The movie is rated PG.

Save-the-library-elf breakout experience coming Friday

Only a few spots remain in Linwood Community Library’s holiday breakout experience.

The library will have a breakout experience Friday where participants will solve puzzles, look for clues, and hopefully figure out the solutions to unlock the box and retrieve the library’s holiday elf in 45 minutes or less. Spots are still open for 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. breakout sessions. Registration is required, and the event is for adults and teens ages 12 and older. Those interested can call the library at 913-301-3686 for more information or to register.

Holiday light contest

Residents of the city of Linwood are once again invited to participate in a citywide holiday light contest. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department will judge the decorations the week of Dec. 17 and declare the winners.