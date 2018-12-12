Archive for Wednesday, December 12, 2018

McLouth boys basketball opens season 2-0

McLouth Bulldogs

Enlarge photo.

McLouth Bulldogs

By Shawn Linenberger

December 12, 2018

The McLouth High boys basketball team is 2-0 on the young season.

MHS opened the season Dec. 4 with a 67-46 victory against Valley Falls on the road. The Bulldogs followed that up with a 51-45 victory against Jefferson County North on Friday.

The team’s next game was Tuesday against Horton, but the game took place after The Mirror’s deadline.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment