McLouth boys basketball opens season 2-0
December 12, 2018
The McLouth High boys basketball team is 2-0 on the young season.
MHS opened the season Dec. 4 with a 67-46 victory against Valley Falls on the road. The Bulldogs followed that up with a 51-45 victory against Jefferson County North on Friday.
The team’s next game was Tuesday against Horton, but the game took place after The Mirror’s deadline.
