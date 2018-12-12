Archive for Wednesday, December 12, 2018
McLouth High girls lose lead in fourth quarter against Valley Falls
December 12, 2018
A big fourth quarter from Valley Falls prevented the McLouth High girls basketball team from opening the season with a victory.
McLouth led, 15-14, at halftime and extended that lead to 23-18 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Dragons would respond.
VFHS scored 20 in that final quarter and eventually got the 38-34 victory.
