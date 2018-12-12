Longtime Madrigal Feaste organizer/volunteer Carolyn Day recalls the inaugural year for what has become a popular Tonganoxie tradition.

Some 65 people attended the first Madrigal Feaste in 2002 for dinner and entertainment provided by 15 Chieftain Singers and 25 concert choir members.

Roughly 120 Tonganoxie students performed and participated in this year’s Madrigal Feaste for some 400 guests total Friday and Saturday.

Day crunched the numbers over the weekend and found that 1,358 students have served right at 5,000 guests since the event’s inception.

The event “kind of gets in your blood,” as Day described it.

Year after year people return to help out with the event. And there are plenty of repeat customers attending the evenings of entertainment.

This year students performed “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” by Jim and Jane Jeffries.

Cast for the play were Brendan Rogers as the Jester, Lauren Lawson as Fiona, Harrison York as the Town Crier and Alex Falk as King. Delaney Spellman was Queen and Ashtin Barnes had the role of Princess Anne.

Caden Phillips was Keith Partridge. Tessa Calovich, Gwen Slabaugh and Jenna Trull were the Three French Hens. Other cast members included Emilie Crowley, Meghan Heskett, Mo Wetta, Andrea Zesati, Ally Albert, Jillian Asmus, Kobi Bearden, Macy Geiger, Meghan Heskett, Stasi Johnson, Amari Perry, Makayla Rhoads and Aza Wingerter.

Sound and special effects crew members were Tessa Calovich, Payton Galvin, Macy Geiger, Monika Hoffman, Caden Phillips and Gwen Slabaugh.

The Concert Choir performed “May Joyful Music Fill the Air,” “The Sound of Pipe and Drum,” “Now My Heart” and “O, What is Figgy Pudding?”

The Treble Choir performed “I Saw Three Ships,” “As Fair as Morn” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The Chieftain Singers then performed “Carol of the Bells,” “O Tannenbaum,” “Counterpoint of the Animals” and “The Parting Glass,” with Amber Adcox as soloist.

Levi Hannigan, Stasi Johnson, Maureen Wetta, Anja Bartels, Alex Falk, Meghan Heskett and Jack Duvall all had solos during various ceremonial music.

Students also performed “Silent Night.”

Treble Choir members were Amber Adcox, Meghan Agnew, Ally Albert, Brionna Ancil, Jillian Asmus, Sadie Atchison, Halie Baldwin, Sarah Barncord, Cole Bennett, Haven Carpenter, Katherine Cook, Emilie Crowley, Shelbey Dill, Rebekah Farrow, Miranda Fields, Katelynn Fridlington, Kayla Garst, Macy Geiger, Lauryn Jimenez, Stasi Johnson, Hannah Kouns, Cora Lanza, Makayla Logan, Delaney Lynch, Hannah Lynch, Morgan Magnussen, Alison Miller, Sydney Padfield, Amari Perry, Mikayla Rhoads, Alex Santos, Madison Schiffelbein, Jenna Trull, Autumn Vincent, Madison Whistler, Aza Wingerter and Carlin Wolf.

Concert Choir members were Brionna Ancil, Madelyn Andrews, Kobit Bearden, Brandon Blawelt, Heaven Bocanegra, Jordan Bridges, Tristen Bridges, Miya Botherton, Kelsy Callahan, Katherine Cook, Shawna Cunnigham, Sybil Donahue, Grace Drake, Jack Duvall, Hope Everett Snyder, Hunter Fotovich, Emily Gowing, Cody Henley, Monika Hoffman, Cooper Jones, Eloraki Jones, Bryan Lang, Austin Lewandowski, Cassidy Lewis, Owen Lewis, Shane Lewis, Abby McCleary, Keerstin McNeely Kaitlyn, Mitchell, Alexis Potter, Sydney Rickey, Brendan Rogers, Jacob Smith and Kaylee Whisenant.

Production staff was Day as organizer and accompanist, Deanne Kessler and Connie Putthoff as royal tailors, Kim Hanson and Meghan Heskett as royal scribes, Steve Harrell for “turning the dark into light” and scroll roller Pam Adcox.

Original jester royal artist was Kirsten Baggett Robinson, while Monika Hoffman and Jenna Trull sold roses. Linda Vernon donated the podium and Ken an Susan Freemyer donated Hairy, Too, which is the boar’s head.

On the menu this year was Wassail, barley soup, ham steak with roasted potatoes and green beans. And for dessert, fruit tart.