Tonganoxie USD 464 had a special presentation during Monday’s regular school board meeting.

The board recognized Ann Clark, who is retiring from her post as district business manager.

Board President Jim Bothwell presented Clark with a plaque. They also celebrated with a cake for Clark.

Tonganoxie USD 464 Superintendent Loren Feldkamp, who came to Tonganoxie this past July, thanked Clark for her service. He appreciated her staying longer with the district to help with training.

“Ann decided to stay on through the fall and help the school district but more importantly to help Lori in that transition,” Feldkamp said, referring to Clark staying with the district longer to help Lori Wilson take over as business manager. “That was huge … that says a lot about Ann.”

Special meetings called

The school board met Tuesday and will meet again today for special meetings.

The meetings are to allow the board to make visits to Basehor-Linwood (Tuesday) and Ottawa (today) to look at facilities as the board continues to move toward crafting a bond issue for improving district facilities.

Personnel recommendations approved

Board members approved contract and work agreements for Roseann Schuman, student nutrition Tonganoxie Elementary School dishwasher; Tiffani Lang, transportation; Lori Wilson, business manager; and Tammy Bennett, accounts payable clerk.

Resignations were approved for Clayton Neas, Tonganoxie Middle School football and track coach following the 2018-19 school year; and Donna Wilson, Tonganoxie High School special education paraprofessional.

RFPs approved

The board approved request for proposals for three pre-qualified design-build teams for potential synthetic turf at Beatty Field.

The three firms are ATG out of Wichita, Hellas from Austin, Texas, and Kansas Turf in Meriden.

Each proposal must include design-build qualifications with the proposal. The construction company and designer must have current Kansas licenses and proof of insurance.

The district reserves the right to accept or reject any or all documents submitted and the right to consider factors in the proposal other than the bid in awarding a contract. More information about the requirements pertaining to the services is set forth in other sections of this RFP.

Proposals are due 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 2019.

Board members are forming a committee to seek fundraising through community donations and some potential capital outlay funds, though specific numbers have not been determined. The district is looking at the fundraising option as it also focuses on other district improvements through a future bond issue.