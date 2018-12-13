The McLouth High boys basketball team stayed perfect on the year, while the girls squad got in the win column with a convincing victory.

McLouth won the boys game against Horton on Tuesday at MHS, 69-41. The Bulldogs have victories against Horton, Jeff County North and Horton so far this season.

Next up on the schedule is Atchison County on Friday in McLouth.

The McLouth girls also defeated Horton on Tuesday. MHS won, 59-37, in a game they controlled pretty much from the start.

McLouth built a 19-8 lead in the first quarter and never really looked back. The Bulldogs (1-2) led, 32-17, at halftime. Horton gained a little ground in the third quarter with a 15-13 advantage, but a 14-5 fourth quarter advantage held off any additional Horton rallies.

The Bulldogs are home Friday against Atchison County.