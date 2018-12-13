Today's news
Sample is finalist for KC metro football award
December 13, 2018
Tonganoxie High’s Cole Sample has been named a finalist for the Bell Award, part of the Thomas A. Simone Awards.
The awards are given to various football players in the Kansas City metro area.
Sample played on the offensive and defensive lines for THS this year.
and helped guide the Chieftains to a 7-3 record that included a seven-game winning streak.
