Tonganoxie enters basketball play Thursday with both the boys and girls teams coming off victories.

The girls improved to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play following a 40-8 victory Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan., against Turner.

The boys are 2-1 and 0-1 after Tuesday’s 44-32 victory against Turner in KCK. The games against the Bears served as contests against a former Kaw Valley League foe.

The THS girls take on Eudora at 6 p.m. and the boys 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Tonganoxie High gymnasium.

The Eudora boys (2-2 and 0-1) are coming off a 60-50 victory against Olathe Northwest on Friday. The Cardinals lost to Basehor-Linwood (61-44), defeated Harmon (49-46) and lost to Bonner Springs (70-41) before the Northwest victory.

The EHS girls are 3-1 on the season. They opened the season with victories against Basehor-Linwood (54-47), Turner (59-18) and BLHS again (62-38) before losing last week at Piper, 69-44.