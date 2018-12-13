Archive for Thursday, December 13, 2018
Tonganoxie teams take on Eudora on Thursday in home opener for boys and girls
December 13, 2018
Tonganoxie enters basketball play Thursday with both the boys and girls teams coming off victories.
The girls improved to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in Frontier League play following a 40-8 victory Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan., against Turner.
The boys are 2-1 and 0-1 after Tuesday’s 44-32 victory against Turner in KCK. The games against the Bears served as contests against a former Kaw Valley League foe.
The THS girls take on Eudora at 6 p.m. and the boys 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Tonganoxie High gymnasium.
The Eudora boys (2-2 and 0-1) are coming off a 60-50 victory against Olathe Northwest on Friday. The Cardinals lost to Basehor-Linwood (61-44), defeated Harmon (49-46) and lost to Bonner Springs (70-41) before the Northwest victory.
The EHS girls are 3-1 on the season. They opened the season with victories against Basehor-Linwood (54-47), Turner (59-18) and BLHS again (62-38) before losing last week at Piper, 69-44.
