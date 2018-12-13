It’s time for Tonganoxie High’s first home competition of the season.

THS will be host to the Randy Starcher Memorial Invitational starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Teams coming to town for the longstanding tournament this year are Atchison, Eudora, Frontenac, Independence, Lansing, Louisburg and Shawnee Heights.

Before the Chieftains wrestle in front of the home crowd they will have a double dual at 5 p.m. Thursday in Ottawa.

The Chieftains also competed this past weekend at the Colby Duals Tournament. Results from that tournament can be found online later this week and in next week’s print edition of The Mirror.