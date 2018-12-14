Archive for Friday, December 14, 2018
Eudora spoils home openers for Tonganoxie basketball teams
December 14, 2018
Eudora kept both Tonganoxie High basketball teams winless in Frontier League play Thursday.
The Cardinals won the girls game, 54-12, and then swept the varsity games with a 42-21 victory in the boys game.
EHS spoiled Tonganoxie’s season openers with two routs.
The Eudora girls improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play, while the EHS boys now are 3-2 and 1-1.
The Tonganoxie girls fell to 1-3 and 0-2, while the THS boys now are 2-2 and 0-2.
Tonganoxie teams were coming off a sweep of Turner on Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan. The girls won, 40-8, and then the boys prevailed, 44-32, against the former fellow Kaw Valley League foe.
The Eudora boys were coming off a 60-50 victory against Olathe Northwest on Friday. The Cardinals lost to Basehor-Linwood (61-44), defeated Harmon (49-46) and lost to Bonner Springs (70-41) before the Northwest victory.
The EHS girls are 3-1 on the season. They opened the season with victories against Basehor-Linwood (54-47), Turner (59-18) and BLHS again (62-38) before losing last week at Piper, 69-44.
Tonganoxie boys and girls teams will finish out the 2018 portion of the schedule Tuesday with a doubleheader at Baldwin.
