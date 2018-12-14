Eudora kept both Tonganoxie High basketball teams winless in Frontier League play Thursday.

The Cardinals won the girls game, 54-12, and then swept the varsity games with a 42-21 victory in the boys game.

EHS spoiled Tonganoxie’s season openers with two routs.

The Eudora girls improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Frontier League play, while the EHS boys now are 3-2 and 1-1.

The Tonganoxie girls fell to 1-3 and 0-2, while the THS boys now are 2-2 and 0-2.

Tonganoxie teams were coming off a sweep of Turner on Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan. The girls won, 40-8, and then the boys prevailed, 44-32, against the former fellow Kaw Valley League foe.

The Eudora boys were coming off a 60-50 victory against Olathe Northwest on Friday. The Cardinals lost to Basehor-Linwood (61-44), defeated Harmon (49-46) and lost to Bonner Springs (70-41) before the Northwest victory.

The EHS girls are 3-1 on the season. They opened the season with victories against Basehor-Linwood (54-47), Turner (59-18) and BLHS again (62-38) before losing last week at Piper, 69-44.

Tonganoxie boys and girls teams will finish out the 2018 portion of the schedule Tuesday with a doubleheader at Baldwin.