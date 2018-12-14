Community members can provide input about the new Tonganoxie Public Library in the coming weeks at various locations in Tonganoxie.

Boards showing potential designs for the library have been on display since Monday at the Leavenworth County Annex.

Residents can share opinions with post-it notes on the boards, which Sapp Design Architects created.

The images are not blueprints for the future library, but images of other libraries in the area so that organizers can get an idea of what exterior features patrons would prefer.

The boards will be at the following locations:

l Through Friday at the Leavenworth County Annex.

l Saturday through Dec. 20 at Brothers Market by the customer service desk.

l Dec. 21-26, First State Bank and Trust (downtown location)

l Dec. 27-30, First State Bank and Trust (highway location)

l Jan. 1-9, Community National Bank

There will be plenty of other opportunities in the coming months to share input as the library’s design team, JE Dunn Construction and Sapp Design Architects, continues to develop the concept of the future library.