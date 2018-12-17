Archive for Monday, December 17, 2018

McLouth High girls fall in close game

McLouth Bulldogs

McLouth Bulldogs

By Shawn Linenberger

December 17, 2018

The McLouth girls basketball team lost a 45-40 contest to Atchison County.

MHS took the early lead in the first quarter, 6-5. and conintued to be up, 16-12, at halftime.

The Tigers, though outscored McLouth, 24-15, in the third quarter. and took a five-point lead. The Bulldogs couldn’t gain any ground in the fourth quarter and fell to 1-3 on the season. McLouth played Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline.

