McLouth High improved to 4-0 with Friday’s 64-23 rout of Atchison County.

The Bulldogs got the 41-point victory three days after winning by 28 against Horton (69-41).

MHS had one more game before winter break. THe Bulldogs played archrival Oskaloosa at OHS on Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline. The schedule will resume Jan. 4 when McLouth travels to the Easton area to take on Peasant Ridge.