Editor’s note: Tonganoxie youths sent letters to the North Pole. The Mirror intercepted a few of those letters at the Post Office before the postal service sent them on to Santa Claus. Here are a few of those letters:

Dear Santa,

This year I think we helped out on dinner and breakfast and lunch. I always help mommy do dishes. Clean my stuff downstairs and put emma’s bones away. For Christmas, I want a semi with a backhoe that holds trees. Anything Paw Patrol would be nice. Thank you very much Santa, I hope I see your reindeer.

Love,

Porter

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a new washer and dryer for doll Karsyn, a Blue Motor Bike, Roller Skates, new boots, clothes and a new toy computer. I have been a good girl all year and I am doing really good in pre-school. I love you.

Love always,

Kailynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Maryana, I’m 6 years old. How is the weather in the north pole? Did the reindeer enjoy their food hat I lef them last year? I hvae been really nice to my family and friends this year. I love them so much. I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a club house and a guitar. I would also like a magician box. Thank you for being so kind and generous. See you soon.

Love Always,

Maryana

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? How many Elves on the shelf do you have?

How is Mrs. Claus doing?

How many cookies has Mrs. Claus backed?

For Christmas I want a projector and the Elf pet backpack and Hot wheels. How many presents do you make each year? I want a drum set for Christmas. I want a Christmas sweater.

Love,

Connor

Dear Santa,

How are the rain deer this year?

How have you been doing? I hope you’ve had a wonderful year! How is Mrs. Claus? I want to say thank you to all the elves who work so hard to make all the toys! I hope the elves and Mrs. Claus have a great Christmas. I think for Christmas I want a Barbie Ultimate Kitchen set please. I think we will leave carrots for your raindeer. We will leave cookies and milk for you.

From,

Lilly

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer! You know Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen. I want to ask you a bout the reindeer. Do they really eat candy canes? Yes or no. Circle one. And turn this back to KC, 121 Rawlings Dr. Call my mom if you can’t. Her phone number is (phone number listed) List items include: soggy doggy, play action Pikachu Pokemon and Laser-X.

From,

Trent

Dear Santa,

How are the rain deer? How are the elfs doing? How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you’re having a wonderful Chrismas.

For Chrismas I would like hungry bunnies and that is all I want. We will leave nine carrots for the rain deer.

From,

Betsey

(Am I on the nice list or noty?)

Dear Santa,

How are you this year.

Santa, do you’re raindeer like candy canes?

Santa, I this year I would like a Harry Potter X Box game please. I would also like a Harry Potter Lego set with spider please. I would also like a x shot please.

Please Santa, am i on the nice list?

Love,

Jakob