10 years ago: Dec. 17, 2008

Around 120 people attended three performances at the Leavenworth County Courthouse during Friday’s Christmas Open House. County employees and residents took on historical roles to teach guests about the county’s history. Historical figures included Carrie Hall, a Leavenworth seamstress, a 1950-60 prison guard at the Kansas State Penitentiary, and Mother Xavier Ross, founder of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

Leavenworth County 4-H Junior Leaders president, Nicki Gee, helped club leaders Michelle McIntyre and Karen Grammer transfer cookies from a pan to a container. Every year, the Junior Leaders bake cookies to give to families in need during the holiday season. On Monday, the group sent off 1,233 cookies to the Good Shepherd Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Tonganoxie to distribute.

Walking to school in Tonganoxie might soon be getting a lot easier and a lot safer. On Friday, city officials received notice that the Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded the city $250,000 in grant money for the Safe Routes to School program. Tonganoxie was one of four cities chosen out of a pool of 22 candidates statewide vying for the $1 million in available funds.

In the submitted Safe Routes to School plan, the city planned on certain street and sidewalk improvements, including speed tables (which are similar to speed bumps) for traffic calming, construction of new sidewalks to connect with existing sidewalks around Tonganoxie Elementary school and making pedestrian crossing to the middle school safer.





25 years ago: Dec. 22, 1993

The Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce chose winners of the Lighting contest. Merle and Fay Lamb won the “Christ-like” category. The Bitler home took first in the “Santa theme.” The Bo Himpel residence won the “Extravagant Lighting” category. And the Shoemaker farm won first for rural displays.

Dear Santa, My favorite thing is helping my mommy clean up the house. Will you please bring me a vacuum so I can help her better? Love, Kelsey Sue Conrad.

Dear Santa, I wonder what it is like at the North Pole. I have been very good. I only want one present – a loom kit. Love, Heather

50 years ago: Dec. 12, 1968

The Mirror reported Santa would be in town on December 21st at Mutual Savings and Loan with the Drama and Music Departments doing a presentation at 11 a.m.

Riverview Farms in DeSoto produced over 17,000 pounds of sweet potatoes that would be going to market.

The question was asked again why the second 2 lanes are not paved between Tonganoxie and Basehor. This is due to the turnpike’s non-compete provisions of the Federal Bureau of Public Roads that will not permit federal aid be used in this situation.

The Perry Reservoir will start impounding water in January for the 12,200 acre lake.

University of Kansas dormitory cooks’ starting pay: $254/month.

75 years ago: Dec. 23, 1943

Dear Santa, Would you please leave a muffler, a new gas line, two new tires, a new door, one new windshield, and two front lights for me? Bob Trieb. P.S. You might leave me a new car.

The interior of the Sacred Heart Church looks very nice in the new coat of paint recently applied.

Ezra Freeman, well-known farmer north of town, was seriously injured Wednesday evening between 6 and 7 o’clock, as he as hauling a load of cobs home from Tonganoxie on the road northwest of town. The wagon hit a rock and Mr. Freeman was thrown or fell off, breaking his jawbone in three places.

100 years ago: Dec. 19, 1918

County Farm Agent I.N. Chapman was called to Manhattan unexpectedly Saturday and he was unable to be present at the organization of the Calf Club, which took place in the City Hall. However, those who were present went ahead and elected the following officers: Hans Freienmuth, president, W.J. O’Brien, vice president, Fred Needham, secretary.

Tonganoxie has someone who would be ornery enough to rob the Belgian orphans of their food. Mrs. Kate Cook had fattened a hog for her winter’s supply of meat, and had it butchered one day last week. The carcass was left outside to cool, and when morning came it was gone. The thief left no trace.

125 years ago: Dec. 21, 1893

An insurance inspector was in town yesterday, making maps of the new buildings for the purpose of adjusting insurance rates in town.

The warden says the institution of blood hounds at the penitentiary has entirely cured the convicts of their roving inclinations.

Leavenworth’s chimney sweep, who wears the red cap, made his appearance here last week, and sooted himself by cleaning several chimneys.

The Roller Mill is now filling 15 carloads of flour for St. Joseph and five for Kansas City. The Mill has enough orders to keep them running until Feb. 1st. This does very well for hard times and shows that money is becoming more free.

After many years, the Mirror has changed its place of publication and has gone into more commodious quarters. When the Mirror was first issued on May 4, 1882, the office stood out on the prairie, away from the business portion of town. On the same side of the street, T.B. Ashton’s was the nearest store building, and the only other business houses were Mrs. Knight’s Millinery store, Lawrence’s meat market and Angell’s hotel.

On the other side of the street, business houses were more numerous. John Kirby than had the store farthest west on the corner where he is now erecting his two story brick. The other stores were T.F. Kirby, Ellingwood and Moody, James McKeehen Jones Bros. and Henry Metz. The Elliott house was then where S.B. Lawrence now has his store.

On Fifth street from the Union Pacific tracks west, but two dwellings and a cooper shop then stood.

The Mirror has seen its share of changes slowly made, but by looking back to the time of its birth and contrasting the town then with today, the changes are striking and the growth conspicuous. Store after store and dwelling after dwelling have been built until no one would recognize in the Tonganoxie of today the Tonganoxie of May 4, 1882. There was no Academy then, no Roller Mill, no Northwestern railroad and no packing house. All these have come since the Mirror first reflected the light.

This is the first issue of the paper from our new office in the upstairs room of the Le Van building. Our friends and subscribers are cordially invited to step in, read the exchanges and tell the editor the news. Dollars will not be essential to make you welcome. Come whether you have a dollar or not. The entrance to the office is from the east side of the building, north door.