Tonganoxie High debate headed to state after taking 3rd at 4A regional
December 20, 2018
Tonganoxie High School once again will be represented at the state debate championships.
The THS four-speaker debate team placed third Saturday at the Class 4A Piper Regional in Kansas City, Kan. The top four teams from each regional advance to state.
Piper went 9-1 and won the regional, while Bishop Miege took second with an 8-2 record.
Tonganoxie also took third with an 8-2 record, 23 ballots and 158 points. Miege had 24 ballots and 167 points.
Paola took the final state qualifying spot with a fourth-place finish and a 7-3 record.
The state championships will take place in January.
