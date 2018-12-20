Tonganoxie High School once again will be represented at the state debate championships.

The THS four-speaker debate team placed third Saturday at the Class 4A Piper Regional in Kansas City, Kan. The top four teams from each regional advance to state.

Piper went 9-1 and won the regional, while Bishop Miege took second with an 8-2 record.

Tonganoxie also took third with an 8-2 record, 23 ballots and 158 points. Miege had 24 ballots and 167 points.

Paola took the final state qualifying spot with a fourth-place finish and a 7-3 record.

The state championships will take place in January.