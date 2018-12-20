Tonganoxie High placed fifth at its home dual tournament Saturday at the THS gymnasium.

The Chieftains defeated Louisburg, 42-23, in the fifth-place match.

Shawnee Heights won the tournament with a 63-15 victory in the championship dual.

Lansing outlasted Frontenac, 39-25, for third and Independence doubled up Atchison, 54-27, in the seventh-place dual.

Tonganoxie lost the first dual in pool play, 37-33, against Frontenac. The Chieftains racked 24 points in open classes. Hunter Harris also won, 16-8, against Frontenac’s Peyton Wilderman in the 120-pound weight division and Korbin Riedel defeated Mason Jameson, 17-1 at 152.

THS got into the win column, 43-30, against Independence in the next pool dual.

Grayson Sontag pinned Alexis Allen at the 1:42 mark at 113 and then Hunter Harris defeated Bryant Schrant with 33 seconds left in the first period at 120.

Jonah Stephens pinned James Blex with 45 seconds left in the first at 132 before Josiah Stephens defeated Isaiah Castorena, 9-0, at 138.

Korbin Riedel pinned Ian Lawson at the 1:49 mark in the 152 division, while Kolton McCrary pinned Cole Farris at the 3:35 mark of the match at 170. Brent Caray won the 220 match, 5-4, against Rich Garris.

Jacob Miller then won the 285 match at the 1:24 mark against Jacob Burd.

Shawnee Heights won the next dual, 59-19.

Sontag defeated Freddy Maisberger IV, 10-5, at 113, Jonah Stephens pinned Eli Penrod (3:52) at 132, Riedel defeated Cade Wathke, 15-3, at 152, and Caray pinned Zyree White (2:33) at 220.

Tonganoxie finished up the day in the fifth-place dual.

Sontag beat Cade Holtzen, 3-2, at 113, Jonah Stephens pinned Nathan Hamilton (1:07) at 132, Jonah Stephens pinned Nathan Hamilton (1:07) at 132, Josiah Stephens defeated Anthony Welborne, 3-2, at 138 and Jesse Collier defeated Jacob Briley (1:00) at 160.

The Chieftains also earned points in open matches at 126, 152, 195 and 285.

Hunter Harris went 2-3 at 120, Blake Sparks 2-2 at 126, Jonah Stephens 4-1 at 132, Josiah Stephens 3-2 at 138, Korbin Riedel 5-0 at 152, Jess Collier 2-3 at 160, Kolton McCrary 2-3 at 170, Dawson Bennett 1-4 at 182, Conner Busch 3-2 at 195, Brent Caray 4-0 at 220, Jacob Miller 3-1 at 285 and William Harris 0-1 at 285.

The team is off for winter break. Tonganoxie’s next competition is 9 a.m. Jan. 5 at Louisburg.