The Tonganoxie USD 464 board is expected to select a search firm for its new superintendent, though the meeting originally was set for this past Friday, but it was moved to 6 p.m. today because of scheduling conflicts.

Board members will hear from Kansas Association of School Boards, as well as McPherson and Jacobson.

KASB submitted a proposal to conduct the search for $4,250 plus expenses, while McPherson and Jacobson indicated it would conduct the search for expenses only.

School Exec Connect had a bid of $11,500 and Ray and Associates $17,500 plus expenses.

McPherson and Jacobson conducted the last search. From that firm’s field, the board selected Chris Kleidosty, who resigned last year. Kleidosty was arrested for failure to report abuse regarding a case at his former school district, but the charges later were dropped.

Interim superintendent Tonya Philips automatically will be a finalist regardless of which firm the board chooses Friday.

The meeting will be at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Board names Bothwell vice president; seeks applications for opening

With the departure late last month of board president Bryan Kemp from the school board, the board named a new vice president, as former vice president Amelia Brusven moved into Kemp’s role.

Chris Gratton nominated Jim Bothwell as vice president at its Feb. 12 meeting. The board approved the nomination, 6-0.

The board also will be seeking applications for a new board member to fill Kemp’s unexpired term.

Kemp stepped down so that he could focus on his wife as she battles cancer.

Board member Michelle McGhee spoke highly of Kemp during the meeting.

“We were all greater for Bryan’s service,” she said. “He did a lot for the board and our district. Bryan always had great humor and always had that solid ‘let’s just bring it down to the even facts.’

“I will greatly miss that.”

City council meeting moved for holiday

The Tonganoxie City Council met Tuesday for its second meeting of the month. Council meetings normally take place the first and third Mondays of the month, but because of the Presidents Day holiday, Monday’s meeting was moved to Tuesday. More from that meeting can be found in next week’s edition of The Mirror and online. The meeting also can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page, as meetings now are streamed through Facebook Live.

Former maintenance shop drawing interest from potential buyers

Interest is growing for the former city maintenance shop at Third and Main streets.

City Manager George Brajkovic said during the Feb. 5 council meeting that in the last month there have been “half a dozen people,” most of whom who have toured. He said many are wanting to make an offer.

With the council’s blessing at that meeting, Brajkovic moved forward with advertising the property through the rest of the month. Advertisements are being placed in The Mirror as part of that outreach.

Brajkovic said the city would be asking potential buyers to submit redevelopment proposals for the property, projected job creation and so forth.

The city manager said the vacant lot to the north currently wouldn’t be part of the bids, but it also could be for sale.

Brajkovic anticipated the rest of the month being ample time to receive bids from interested parties.