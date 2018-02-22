Archive for Thursday, February 22, 2018
Tonganoxie USD 464, Genesis Christian Academy classes canceled again today due to inclement weather
February 22, 2018
Tonganoxie USD 464 and Genesis Christian Academy again will not have classes Thursday.
School officials called off classes early Thursday morning due to inclement weather.
