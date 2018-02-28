Archive for Wednesday, February 28, 2018

KU donates two computers to Tonganoxie USD 464

By Shawn Linenberger

February 28, 2018

The school board approved the donation of two iMacs from the University of Kansas at its Feb. 22 special meeting.

The donated iMacs will be used to replace two older iMacs in the Mac Lab at Tonganoxie High School. The donated items are in good working order. No costs will be associated with the installation of the computers, according to school officials.

