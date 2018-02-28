Archive for Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Tonganoxie to have school March 16 because of exhausted snow days
February 28, 2018
Tonganoxie USD 464 students will attend classes March 16 due to the district running out of allotted snow days built into the school calendar.
The district must make up one day, so students will attend classes that day. It originally was a teacher work day.
has used up its allotted snow days built into the school calendar.
More like this story
- No school for Tonganoxie USD 464 due to ice
- Tonganoxie USD 464 officials urging parents to apply online to assist in potential state aid
- Tonganoxie USD 464 canceling classes for tomorrow due to anticpated low wind chills; tournament expected to be played as scheduled
- Tonganoxie USD 464 reports slight increase in enrollment
- Tonganoxie USD 464 has 1 applicant for board opening; hires and resignations; Statehouse candidate visits meeting
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment