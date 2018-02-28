Tonganoxie High basketball swept Atchison in regular-season finales on Friday

The THS girls (6-14) defeated AHS, 41-28, while the boys (5-15) dropped Atchison, 65-45.

Atchison also will be in the same Class 4A Division I substate as Tonganoxie later this week at Basehor-Linwood.

The THS girls are the No. 4 seed om their substate. The Chieftains wll try to upset top -seeded and undefeated Piper, which is 20-0 on the season.

They will play at 6 p.m. Thursday.

No. 2 BLHS (10-10) will face No. 3 Athison (8-12) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Winners of the girls semifinals will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in the substate championship at BLHS

The THS boys are the No. 3 seed and will play No. 2 Piper (13-6) at 6 p.m. Friday.

No. 1 BLHS (15-5) will take on No. 4 Atchison (2-18) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Winners of those games will play in the substate championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at BLHS.

McLouth will play in a Class 3A substate at Silver Lake.

For more from both substates, check online at tonganoxiemirror.com and be sure to look in next week’s print edition of The Mirror. on March 7.