Youth programs

The Linwood Library will host a Teen Movie Night next week.

The new to DVD release “Tomb Raider” will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 9 with snacks and drinks provided.

Thursday summer reading programs continue at the Linwood Library on July 12 with a bird program from Wings of Love. The Rare Jewels of the Rainforest program features live birds including several endangered parrots and a curly crested toucan.

Show begins at 12:30 pm.



Lions Annual BBQ is July 14

The Linwood Lions Club will be raising funds at its annual barbecue dinner later this month.

The event will run 3-7 p.m. July 14 at the Linwood Community Center. In addition to the meal, there will be raffle prizes.

KC author visit

Author and chef Judith Fertig will give a presentation at 12:30 p.m. July 21.

Her visit coincides with the July meeting of the Adult Saturday Book Club. The club is reading Judith’s book “The Memory of Lemon,” which was a 2017 Kansas Notable Book selection. There are copies of the book available for checking out.

You don’t have to be a regular participant of the book club to come to Judith’s July visit.

Teen advice wanted

The Linwood Library is seeking the opinions of youths ages 12 and older on what the library could do to improve its services for the teenage audience.

The library will have four different Teen Summits throughout July (July 5, July 7, July 20 and July 31) so that any teen who would like to come and offer ideas may do so.



Those interested can call the library at 913-301-3686 and talk to Mike, the director, or check out the website in the teen section for more information: linwoodlibrary.org/teenevents.html.

Teen anime drawing club

The Linwood Library has changed the time of its teen anime drawing club.

The club meets 12:30-2 p.m. the final Saturday of each month. An artist is currently there each month to help guide participants and work on their drawing interests. No registration required.