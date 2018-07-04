Independence Day festivities

McLouth’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display will begin at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).

The best viewing will be from the Stan Braksick Sports Complex, sitting in the bleachers, looking east toward Rose Park.

No personal fireworks are allowed.

Enjoy an evening of family fun.

Sponsored by McLouth Recreation Commission, City of McLouth and McLouth Fire Department.

Library calendar

July 9, 16, 23, 30: Computer class at 11 a.m.

July 11: Story time at 10 a.m.; movie: “Peter Rabbit” at 3 p.m.

July 13: Craft Day at 2 p.m.

July 18: Story Time at 10 a.m.; Movie: “Tomb Raider” at 3 p.m.

July 20: Summer Reading Wrap Up Party 2 p.m.

July 25: Story Time at 10 a.m.

Pancake fundraiser

The annual McLouth Fire Department Pancake Feed fundraiser will be 6:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the McLouth Fire House.

They’ll be serving up pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon. Money raised goes toward training, equipment and other items for firefighters. Sponsored by McLouth/District No. 9 fire departments.