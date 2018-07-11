Music Theatre Kansas City is presenting its two summer shows, “Fame” and “My Favorite Year,” this month.

Each show will feature talented casts of 50 students from across the Kansas City metro area who perform with a live orchestra.

Based on the unforgettable 1980 film, “Fame” follows the final class of New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts from their admission in 1980 to their 1984 graduation.

The narrative follows the students’ struggles, fears and triumphs as they navigate the world of music, drama and dance.

Performance dates are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Later this month, MTKC will also feature “My Favorite Year,” a classic musical comedy with catchy songs and great character roles.

Performance dates are 7 p.m. July 28 and 2 p.m. July 29.

All performances will take place in MTKC’s theatre home, B&B Live, in the B&B Theatres Shawnee 18 complex at I-435 and Midland Drive.

Tickets are available online at: www.mtkc.org/tickets or at bbtheatres.com or can be purchased at the Shawnee B&B Theatre Box Office.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children.